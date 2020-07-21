JUST IN
Wipro, ACC, NTPC in focus
GoI Announces Sale Of Three Dated Securities For Rs 30000 Crore

The government of India (GOI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore. These include (i) '5.22% Government Stock, 2025' for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) '6.19 percent Government Stock, 2034' for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (iii) '7.16 per cent Government Stock, 2050' for a notified amount of Rs 7,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of the above securities. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, on July 24, 2020 (Friday) using multiple price method.

