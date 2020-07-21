Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers Says Availability Of Fertilizers Comfortable Across Country

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda has said that there has been significant spurt in demand for Fertilizers across the country due to ongoing Kharif season. To fulfill this requirement, Gowda said that the Government is working in close coordination with producers and State Governments.

Union Minister said that in addition, the cycle of import has been shortened to augment the supply in line with the demand. Gowda noted that at present, the availability of fertilizers is comfortable across the country and the States already have enough stocks but even then if there is any demand due to the ongoing sowing, supply will be expedited, and urea will be made available in time to farmers. .

