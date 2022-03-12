India Ratings upgrades Indo Rama Synthetics to 'IND A-'/Stable

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded Indo Rama Synthetics (India)'s (IRSL) Long-Term Issuer Rating to 'IND A-' from 'IND BBB+' while the outlook remains stable.The ratings on IRSL's working capital facilities worth Rs 1105 crore have been upgraded to IND A-/Stable/IND A2+. The ratings on term loans worth Rs 294 crore have been upgraded to IND A-/Stable.
Ind-Ra said it continues to take a consolidated approach of IRSL and its two 100% subsidiaries, Indo RamaYarns and Indo Rama Venture Yarn. The ratings also continue to factor in the moderate-to-strong operational, financial and strategic linkages between IRSL and its parent, Indo Rama Ventures Public Company.
The upgrade reflects the improvement in IRSL's operational performance during 9MFY22, and Ind-Ra's expectation that the capacity utilisation of the four operational continuous polymerisation (CP) plants improved in 4QFY22 (above 80%) would continue to remain high over the long term. The fifth CP plant, and its likely commissioning by FY23-FY24, would aid in the production of bottle grade pet resin, thereby improving the value addition. Additionally, in FY24, the business profile is likely to undergo a change post the completion of the capex on the downstream value-added drawn texturised yarn facilities which would ensure a greater proportion of low-value added partially oriented yarn being consumed captively, leading to a higher value addition overall. The abovementioned changes will help strengthen IRSL's business profile and reduce margin volatility over the long term, Ind-Ra said in its release.
IRSL manufactures a wide range of polyester products including polyester staple fiber, partially oriented yarn, draw texturised yarn, fully drawn yarn and polyester chips.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of IRSL rose 25.25% to Rs 95.40 crore on 77.34% rise in net sales to Rs 1099.16 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of IRSL rose 2.60% to settle at Rs 67.20 on Friday, 11 March 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU