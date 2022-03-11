Blue Star CFO resigns

Blue Star on Friday announced that the company's chief financial officer Neeraj Basur has tendered his resignation on 9 March 2022 from the position of group chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company.

Blue Star said Mr Basur wishes to pursue his professional aspirations beyond the air conditioning and commercial refrigeration industry and intends to quit.

Neeraj Basur will serve his notice period and will continue in his current role of group chief financial officer and key managerial personnel until he is relieved on or before 31 May 2022, the company said in an exchange filing. The resignation of Mr Neeraj Basur has been accepted by the board through a circular resolution dated 10 March 2022.

Blue Star is an air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration company. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 29.4% rise in net profit to Rs 47.5 crore on a 34% increase in net sales to Rs 1,506.22 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Blue Star were trading 0.07% higher at Rs 982 on BSE.

