India received highest ever FDI inflow of INR 6,31,050 crores in FY 2021-22

-
ALSO READ
India Records Highest Annual FDI Inflow Of $83.57 Billion In FY21-22
Suumaya Industries Limited reports consolidated revenues of INR 1,012 Crores and PAT of INR 96 Crores for Q3 FY2021-22; for the Nine Months period the Revenues were INR 11,020 Crores and PAT of INR 691 Crores
Aditya Birla Capital allots 66,050 equity shares under ESOP
FM Sitharaman: India continues to remain highest receiver of FDI
iServeU secures an investment commitment of INR 100 Crores
-
Measures taken by the Government on FDI policy reforms have resulted in increased FDI inflows in the country. India has received its highest ever FDI inflow of INR 6,31,050 crores in Financial Year 2021-22, the commerce ministry said on Friday. Further, FDI Equity inflow in Manufacturing sectors has increased to INR 1,58,332 crore in Financial Year 2021-22 from INR 89,766 crore (FY 2020-21), which is an increase of 76%. The commerce ministry said that the Government has put in place a liberal and transparent policy for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), wherein most sectors, except certain strategically important sectors, are open for 100% FDI under the automatic route. Further, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has undertaken several measures to enhance forex inflows.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU