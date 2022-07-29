India received highest ever FDI inflow of INR 6,31,050 crores in FY 2021-22

Measures taken by the Government on FDI policy reforms have resulted in increased FDI inflows in the country. India has received its highest ever FDI inflow of INR 6,31,050 crores in Financial Year 2021-22, the commerce ministry said on Friday. Further, FDI Equity inflow in Manufacturing sectors has increased to INR 1,58,332 crore in Financial Year 2021-22 from INR 89,766 crore (FY 2020-21), which is an increase of 76%. The commerce ministry said that the Government has put in place a liberal and transparent policy for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), wherein most sectors, except certain strategically important sectors, are open for 100% FDI under the automatic route. Further, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has undertaken several measures to enhance forex inflows.

