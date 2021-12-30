India Reports Over 13000 Daily Covid-19 Cases

India reported a sharp spike in its daily Covid-19 cases as 13,154 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India's Active Caseload is presently at 82,402. Active cases constitute 0.24% of the country's total Positive Cases. The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,99,252 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 67.64 Cr (67,64,45,395) cumulative tests. While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.76% remains less than 1% for the last 46 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.10%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 87 days and below 3% for 122 consecutive days now.

