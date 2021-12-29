Need To Improve Women Participation For Economy To Grow: Secretary (L&E), Ministry of Labour & Employment

-
-
Mr Sunil Barthwal, Secretary (L&E), Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt of India emphasized that the government has tried to make the new labour codes as much contemporary as possible and tried to ensure the contemporariness of the world we are living should be there. The government took various measures to improve the women's participation in the workforce.
Mr Barthwal said, "Unless women participation improves, the contribution to GDP from women workers will not be to the extent, we want this economy to grow. We have looked at the labour codes from various viewpoint including employers, workers, women, youth and it is a good amalgamation of different point of views. When we look at the future of work then we will have to look at different employment models and how we can do justice to all models," he added.
