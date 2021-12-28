CAIT Urges Finance Minister To Defer Hike In GST On Textiles

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to defer the hike in the good and services tax (GST) on textiles that is due to come in from January 1, 2022.

The government in November notified an increase in GST on natural fibre products from 5% to 12%, including apparels in the lower tax bracket.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)