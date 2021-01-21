India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Dips To 1.81% Of Total Positive Cases

India's active cases today stand at 1,92,308. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 1.81%. The rising daily recoveries and declining new cases has ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload. A net decline of 4,893 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours. Following the national trend of consistent decline in the active cases, 17 States/UTs have cases per million population lower than the national average.

India's cases per million population stand at 7,689. Five States viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal account for 73% of the total active cases in the country. As on 21st January, 2021, till 7 AM, a total of 8,06,484 beneficiaries have received the vaccination. In the last 24 hours, 1,31,649 people were vaccinated across 2,398 sessions. 14,118 sessions has been conducted so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)