Government Proposes That implementation Of Farm Laws Could Be Kept On Hold For One To One And Half Years

Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution PiyushGoyal and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash participated in the 10th round of talks with the representatives of 41 Farmers' Unions at VigyanBhawan, New Delhi yesterday. Tomar said that the Government has proposed to the farmers' Unions that the implementation of Farm laws should be kept on hold for a period of one to one and half years.
During this time representatives of farmers' Unions and the Government can discuss all issues related to the farmers' agitation so that an appropriate solution can be arrived at. During the talks the the representatives of the farmers' unions said that they will discuss the Government's proposal in detail and will come for dialogue on 22nd January, 2021.
