India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Under 6 Lakh For First Time In Three Months

India has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against COVID. The active caseload has fallen below 6 lakh for the first time in nearly three months (85 days). India has registered 5.94 lakh active cases today.

The active caseload was 5.95 lakh on 6th August. Presently the active cases comprise only 7.35% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 5,94,386. This has strengthened its trend of steady decline. The trajectory of the active caseload across different States/UTs has been diverse indicating their efforts and gradual progress in their fight against the global pandemic. 80% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs .

