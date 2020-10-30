Government Receives 25.18% Of Corresponding BE 2020-21 Total Receipts Upto September

-
The Government of India has received Rs 5,65,417 crore (25.18% of corresponding BE 2020-21 of Total Receipts) upto September, 2020 comprising
Rs 4,58,508 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 92,274 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 14,635 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans (Rs 8,854 crore) and Disinvestment proceeds (Rs 5,781 crore). A total of Rs 2,59,941 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs 51,277 crore lower than the previous year. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 14,79,410 crore (48.63% of corresponding BE 2020-21), out of which Rs 13,13,574 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 165,836 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 3,05,652 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 1,56,210 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.
