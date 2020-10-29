IMD Says Northwest Monsoon Rains Arrive

India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in a latest update that in view of significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country, the Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country as on 28th October 2020.

Simultaneously with the setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the Northeast Monsoon rains have commenced over extreme south peninsular India, stated the IMD.

