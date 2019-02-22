India's crude oil refinery output dips 2.8% in January 2019

rises 3.3% in April-January 2019

India's declined 2.8% to 21.91 mt in January 2019 over January 2018. The output of public sector refineries rose 0.1% to 12.50 mt, while the output of public-private JV refiners rose 1.3% to 1.58 mt. The refinery output of private refineries dipped 7.9% to 7.84 mt in January 2019.

Among public refineries, the output of increased 8.1% to 0.93 mt, Mangalore Refineries 8.0% to 1.42 mt and 0.9% to 2.57 mt in January 2019 over January 2018. However, the output of Numaligarh Refineries dipped 5.6% to 0.24 mt, 5.1% to 1.37 mt and 1.6% to 5.96 mt in January 2019.

Among private refiners, the output of fell 11.4% to 6.08 mt, while that of increased 7.0% to 1.76 mt in January 2019 over January 2018. Among JV refineries, the output of improved 11.9% to 0.62 mt, while the output of HPCL Mittal declined 4.5% to 0.96 mt in January 2019.

The cumulative refinery output increased 3.3% to 214.92 mt in April-January 2019. The output of public refineries gained 4.5% to 119.73 mt, while that of private refineries fell 0.4% to 81.38 mt. The refinery output of JV refineries jumped 17.8% to 13.81 mt in April-January 2019. Among public refineries, the output of improved 9.1%, 5.0%, 1.9%, Mangalore Refineries 1.8% and Numaligarh Refineries 0.8%, but that of declined 2.0%. The overall capacity utilization was lower at 104.4% in January 2019 compared with 114.6% in January 2018, while it was lower at 103.4% in April-January 2019 compared with 107.4% in April-January 2018.

