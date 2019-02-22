Commerce Minister inaugurates Rs 1000 crore worth projects

Projects inaugurated in 7 States and 2 Union Territories across the country

Union of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu, inaugurated Rs 1000 crore worth of projects of the through video conference in New on 22 February 2019. The projects were inaugurated in 7 States and 2 Union Territories across the country.

Commerce inaugurated (CFC) in Udupi, and laid the foundation stone on CFC in Coimbatore, Commerce inaugurated two spices parks in Kota, and Raebareli in He also inaugurated (NID) campus in Jorhat, and in was inaugurated at Kolkata, and Maidangarhi near and (FDDI) in Banur, Chandigarh.

said that the CFC in for traditional jewellery manufacture in South will be able to produce world class talent in gem and jewellery business for around 1200 jewellery units in an around The CFC in has been established by the of (GJEPC).

The CFC has the capacity to train 50000 people in the unique jewellery manufacture like Kundan, Meenakari, Bidri, temple jewellery, filigree and Jadau jewellery. The gem and jewellery business in is a US$ 42 billion industry employing over 5 million people and it contributes 7% of India's total GDP. India is the largest diamond cutting and polishing centre in the world and 14 out of 15 diamonds set in jewellery worldwide are processed in India. India is the 5th largest jewellery exporter in the world.

The Minister said that establishment of spices parks is a initiative of the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, to help farmers to get better returns for their produce and to ensure the quality of spices for exports. The elimination of intermediaries in the supply chain due to direct linkages facilitated by the parks will ensure better prices for the farmers informed by the Minister.

India is the largest and exporter of spices in the world. India produces more than 65 spices out of the 109 spices listed by ISO. Currently, India is holding significant share of 48 % in quantity and 43 %in value of the global spice trade. At present there is need for improved linkages between spice producers, processes and and the spices parks will function as a nodal point for development of the spices industry. The parks will provide common infrastructure facilities for both post-harvest and processing operation of spices. The parks will facilitate both forward and backward integration. Both the spices parks have facilities for cleaning, grading and packing at par with international standards.

said that for India to transform itself to a confident and prosperous nation the and Industry is working tirelessly to improve skilling in various sectors so that India becomes a part of global value and supply chains. Design today is an integral part of any product and for the multitude of superior fashioned by India's artisan's designs of international standards will be a game changer for them. He further said that the in Jorhat, Assam, will now open up the world to the highly skilled artisans especially women who produce high quality in the North East region of the country.

While inaugurating the in Kolkata and said that for India to remain in a leading position there is an urgent need to reshape our education landscape and to prepare a new generation that will be capable of rising to the challenges of a rapidly changing world and also remain competitive globally.

The in Kolkata offers full time MBA course with specific focus on international business actives leading to policy inputs, research activities, teaching and training for the development of eastern and north-eastern region. The campus has recently set up a centre for North Eastern studies.

The Banur, at Chandigarh has been established with the total expenditure of Rs 100 crore funded by (DPIIT), and Industry, This is one of the 12 campuses of FDDI in the country. The campus has state of the art centres for imparting quality education in and management, fashion design, leather goods and accessories design and and The campus is equipped with state of the art infrastructure, world class laboratories and

hoped that the at will add value to the life of the youth of and also of the surrounding states of and Uttrakhand. The Minister further stated that the leather package of Rs 2600 crore announced by the centre earlier is helping FDDI in infrastructural and capacity augmentation in order to bring world class infrastructure and skills development to its campuses and turn them into Centres of Excellence (CoE).

