Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce and TPCI to work closely to develop bilateral trade

TPCI assures visiting delegation to facilitate and trade promotion

A high level delegation of Chamber of Commerce was on a 10-day visit to to develop bilateral trade relations between and and to discuss joint investment opportunities in and also create business and professional opportunities for the Canadian small businesses in The delegation visited Chandigarh, Chennai, and and concluded its visit in

of the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce, Pramod Goyal, said that the focus of the delegation was on sectors like infrastructure development, information and communication technology, advanced manufacturing, financial services, tourism, business immigration, education and skills development. All these sectors continue to show tremendous potential and are expected to become the pivots for enhancing the bilateral trade between the two countries. He further said that growing trade tensions between USA and and its emphasis on adding dollar value in US economy through will also compel Canada to look East and specially to a growing market like India to promote trade to ensure growth and employment opportunities for its small entrepreneurs.

(TPCI) assured the visiting delegation to facilitate and trade promotion. A proposal to bring 'Innovation Canada' approved expertise in sewage treatment, waste management and recycling was also discussed. Some other proposals discussed included promoting Indian and value-added products in Canada, investments in JVs by Indian in Canada, bringing high-end flooring and to India, importing cheap but quality bitumen and lubricants to India and trade in and maple syrup with India.

A group of 33 leading buyers from Canada visited Indus 2019, a tradeshow on and beverages, which saw business worth US$ 1.2 billion being conducted. A delegation from India will participate in the annual Canada-India Business Forum Meet, to be held in June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)