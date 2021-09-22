India's FDI Inflow Spurts 62% In First Four Months Of FY22

-
-
India has attracted total FDI inflow of US$ 27.37 billion during first four months of F.Y. 2021-22 which is 62% higher as compared to corresponding period of F.Y. 2020-21 (US$ 16.92 billion). FDI equity inflow grew by 112% in the first four months of F.Y. 2021-22 (US$ 20.42 billion) compared to the year ago period (US$ 9.61 billion). 'Automobile Industry' has emerged as the top sector during the first four months of F.Y. 2021-22 with 23% share of the total FDI Equity inflow followed by Computer Software & Hardware (18%) and Services Sector (10%) respectively.
Under the sector 'Automobile Industry', majority of FDI Equity inflow (87%) was reported in the state of Karnataka during the first four months of the current financial year (2021-22). Karnataka is the top recipient state during the F.Y. 2021-22 (upto July, 2021) with 45% share of the total FDI Equity inflows followed by Maharashtra (23%) and Delhi (12%).
