Government Launches National Single Window System For Investor And Businesses

Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution Shri Piyush Goyal said that launch of National Single Window System, is a giant leap, towards making India Aatmanirbhar. Launching the facility, Goyal said that this single window portal will become a one-stop-shop for investors for approvals & clearances. The portal as of today hosts approvals across 18 Central Departments & 9 States, another 14 Central depts & 5 states will be added by Dec'21. Goyal added that all solutions will be there for all at one click of the mouse through 'End to End' facilitation. This would bring Transparency, Accountability & Responsiveness in the ecosystem and all information will.be available on a single dashboard. An applicant Dashboard would be there to apply, track & respond to queries.

Services include Know Your Approval (KYA), Common Registration & State registration Form, Document repository & E-Communication. Goyal said that India holds the attention of the world & the entire world is looking at India to rise & claim its rightful place as an economic powerhouse. He said that with a rapid recovery, we are back on track to become one of the fastest growing large economies Like the other transformative & nation building initiatives launched in the last 7 years. The Minister said that NSWS will provide strength to other schemes e.g. Make in India, Startup India, PLI scheme etc.

