GOI Floating Rate Bonds 2033 Rate Of Interest Fixed At 4.62% For Next Six Months

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI), noted today that the rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bonds, 2033 (GOI FRB 2033) applicable for the half year September 22, 2021 to March 21, 2022 shall be 4.62% per annum.

The FRB 2033 will carry a coupon, which will have a Base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last 3 auctions of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread (1.22%).

