India's fuel product consumption flat at 18.61 million tonnes in May 2019

Fuel product consumption declines 0.3% in April-May 2019

India's fuel product consumption or sales was steady at 18.61 mt in May 2019 over a year ago. The consumption of others increased 17.4% to 1.01 mt, (LDO) 14.3% to 0.05 mt, petrol 11.3% to 2.73 mt, naphtha 7.7% to 1.09 mt, diesel 2.8% to 7.78 mt, ATF 2.7% to 0.70 mt and LPG 0.4% to 2.06 mt. However, the consumption of petcoke declined 30.0% to 1.47 mt, bitumen 8.4% to 0.66 mt and lubes/greases 5.5% to 0.31 mt. Further, the consumption of also declined 5.3% to 0.27 mt and 4.5% to 0.50 mt in May 2019.

Consumption or sales of fell 0.3% to 36.28 mt in April-May 2019 over April-May 2018. Sales of petcoke declined 23.9% to 3.07 mt, 11.4% to 0.52 mt, naphtha 9.3% to 2.02 mt, and bitumen 7.1% to 1.31 mt. Consumption of LDO also fell 5.0% to 0.09 mt, 3.6% to 1.01 mt and ATF 1.7% to 1.36 mt. However, the consumption of others increased 23.4% to 2.04 mt, petrol 9.5% to 5.19 mt, lubes/greases 8.6% to 0.61 mt, diesel 2.4% to 15.10 mt and LPG 1.3% to 3.96 mt in April-May 2019.

