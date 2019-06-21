Buffer stock of onion stands at 44205 tonnes as on 16 June 2019

Stock limits on is periodically reviewed keeping in view the price and availability situation

During the year 2019-20, as on 16 June 2019, buffer of around 44,205 tonnes of has been built through procurement from crop of Rabi-2019 season as against a buffer of 13508 tonnes built in 2018-19.

Stock limits on is periodically reviewed keeping in view the price and availability situation. The stock limit on onion was withdrawn on 31 March 2018 in view of the market scenario.

Onion from the buffer was released during lean periods of 2017-18 & 2018-19 to moderate the prices and disincentivize hoarding. The has offered onions from the buffer to States/UTs at no profit no loss basis to improve availability and moderate prices of onion during lean season.

This information was given in a written reply by the of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, in Rajya Sabha today.

