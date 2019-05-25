RBI Notifies Revised Voluntary Retention Route For Investments By Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) And Opens Allotment On tap

The Reserve of introduced the Voluntary Retention Route for Investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) on March 01, 2019. Limits for in debt by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were offered for allotment 'on tap' during March 11 - April 30, 2019. Based on the feedback received, and in consultation with the Government, the has made certain changes in the scheme to increase its operational flexibility.

The revised VRR scheme shall be open for allotment from May 27, 2019. The limit shall be Rs 54,606.55 crores, under the VRR-Combined category, which allows in both government securities and corporate debt.The minimum retention period shall be three years. During this period, FPIs shall maintain a minimum of 75% of the allocated amount in Investment limits shall be available 'on tap' and allotted on 'first come, first served' basis.

The 'tap' shall be kept open till the limit is fully allotted or till December 31, 2019, whichever is earlier. FPIs may apply for to Ltd. (CCIL) through their respective custodians. CCIL will separately notify the operational details of application and allotment. FPIs that were allotted investment limits under the tap that was open during March 11-April 30, 2019, may, at their discretion, opt to convert their full allotment to 'VRR-Combined' by advising CCIL through their custodians. Such conversions shall not use up the investment limit of Rs 54,606.55 crores mentioned earlier.

