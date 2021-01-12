India's New Daily Covid-19 Cases Fall To Seven Month Low

India has crossed a crucial milestone in its fight against the global pandemic. The daily new cases have touched a new low today. 12,584 daily new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after nearly seven months. The daily new cases were 12,881 on 18th June, 2020. The daily new cases have seen a consistent decline. This has ensured a steady fall in daily fatalities too. 167 daily deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

India's active caseload has fallen to 2,16,558 today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further compressed to 2.07% of the cumulative caseload. A net decline of 5,968 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours. The total recovered cases have crossed 1.01 cr (10,111,294) today which translates to a Recovery Rate of 96.49%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 98,94,736.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)