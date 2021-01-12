Private Sector Capex Cycle Should Revive As Growth Impulses Take Root Says RBI Governor

Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das noted in his foreward to the latest RBI Financial Stability Report that congenial liquidity and financing conditions have shored up the financial parameters of banks, but it is recognised that the available accounting numbers obscure a true recognition of stress. It is in this context that banks must exploit the congenial financial conditions and the conducive policy environment to plan for capital augmentation and alterations in business models that address emerging challenges for future expansion, while strengthening the capacity to absorb shocks and supporting the revival of the economy.

In spite of rising public commitments for mitigating the impact of the pandemic, fiscal authorities are also witnessing revenue shortfalls. The resultant expansion in the market borrowing programme of the Government has imposed additional pressures on banks. The borrowing programme has been managed smoothly so far, with the lowest borrowing costs in 16 years and elongation of maturity.

The corporate sector has also raised substantial funds from financial markets amidst easy financing conditions, which have been mainly used for deleveraging and building up precautionary buffers. As growth impulses take root, the private sector capex cycle should revive as existing capacities get utilised and new capacities are added. This will require the financial system to intermediate expanded growth requirements of Indian business.

