India's Tele-density Surges Above 86%

Ministry of Communications stated in a latest update today that India has the second largest number of telephone connections in the world. As on 30th October, 2020 the total telephone connections rose to 1171.72 million out of which 1151.73 million are mobile connections. The tele-density has reached 86.37%, while the rural tele-density is at 58.85%.

Internet and broadband penetration in India has kept a rapid pace. The number of Internet subscribers stood at 776.45 million at the end of September 2020, Total broadband connections have reached 726.32 million in September 2020. This has accelerated the growth in internet traffic, with wireless data usage being 75.21 Exabytes during the period of January to September 2020. The cost of data has also reduced substantially to Rs. 10.55 per GB, enabling affordable internet access for millions of citizens.

