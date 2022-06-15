India's Overall Exports jump 24% In May 2022

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in May 2022 are estimated to be USD 62.21 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 24.03 per cent over the same period last year. The merchandise exports in May 2022 were USD 38.94 Billion, as compared to USD 32.30 Billion in May 2021, exhibiting a positive growth of 20.55 per cent. The estimated value of services export for May 2022* is USD 23.28 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 30.32 per cent vis-a-vis May 2021 (USD 17.86 Billion).

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-May 2022* are estimated to be USD 124.59 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 25.90 per cent over the same period last. The merchandise exports for the period April-May 2022 were USD 78.72 Billion as against USD 63.05 Billion during the period April-May 2021, registering a positive growth of 24.86 per cent. The estimated value of services export for April-May 2022* is USD 45.87 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 27.71 per cent vis-a-vis April-May 2021 (USD 35.92 Billion).

The overall imports (Merchandise and Services combined) in May 2022* are estimated to be USD 77.65 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 59.19 per cent over the same period last year. The overall imports in April-May 2022* are estimated to be USD 151.89 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 45.44 per cent over the same period last year.

