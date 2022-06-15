Anand Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan appointed to RBI board

The Central Government has nominated Anand Gopal Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Dr Ravindra H. Dholakia as part-time non-official directors on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India.

Anand Gopal Mahindra is the chairman of Mahindra group.

Venu Srinivasan is the chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company. Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel is the chairman of Zydus Lifescience. Ravindra Dholakia is IIM Ahmedabad's ex-faculty.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Central Bank said the appointment will be for a period of four years with effect from 14 June 2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The four new appointees will be part of the 10 non-official directors of the Governing body of the RBI appointed by the Government from time to time.

The official full-time directors of the RBI governing board consist of the Governor and four deputy governors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)