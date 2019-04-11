India's Population Rises At Average Annual Rate Of 1.2% In Last Decade

India's population rose at an average annual rate of 1.2% between 2010 and 2019 to 1.36 billion, according to a report by Population Fund. India's population in 2019 stood at 1.36 billion, growing from 942.2 million in 1994 and 541.5 million in 1969, the UN sexual and reproductive health agency said, in the State of Population 2019 report.

Meanwhile, China's population stood at 1.42 billion in 2019, rising from 1.23 billion in 1994 and 803.6 million in 1969. The world's most populous country's population increased at an average annual rate of 0.5% between 2010 and 2019, the report said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)