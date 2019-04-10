IMF Sees Indian Economy Expanding By 7.3% This Fiscal

IMF cut India's GDP growth forecast yesterday. According to IMF India's economy grew 7.1% in FY19 and is expected to accelerate to 7.3% growth this fiscal and to 7.5% in FY21.

All IMF estimates are 0.2 percentage points less than its previous assessment in January. Growth is supported by the continued recovery of investment and robust consumption amid a more expansionary stance of monetary policy and some expected impetus from fiscal policy, IMF says.

