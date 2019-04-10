JUST IN
Government Retains Interest Rate For General Provident Fund And Other Related Schemes At 8%

The government has retained the interest rate for General Provident Fund (GPF) and other related schemes at 8% for the April-June quarter.

It is announced for general information that during the year 2019-20, accumulations at the credit of subscribers to the GPF and other similar funds shall carry interest at the rate of 8% with effect from April 1 to June 30, 2019, a Department of Economic Affairs notification said.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 17:35 IST

