Government Retains Interest Rate For General Provident Fund And Other Related Schemes At 8%

The government has retained the interest rate for (GPF) and other related schemes at 8% for the April-June quarter.

It is announced for general information that during the year 2019-20, accumulations at the credit of subscribers to the GPF and other similar funds shall carry interest at the rate of 8% with effect from April 1 to June 30, 2019, a notification said.

