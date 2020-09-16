India's services export declines 10.8% in July 2020

Services trade surplus improves 11.7% to US$ 6.26 billion in July 2020

As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India, India's services exports declined 10.8% to US$ 17.03 billion in July 2020 over July 2019. Meanwhile, India's services imports dipped 21.7% to US$ 10.05 billion in July 2020.

India's services trade surplus improved 11.7% to US$ 6.98 billion in July 2020 from US$ 6.26 billion in July 2019.

India's services trade surplus improved 8.1% to US$ 28.00 billion in April-July 2020 over a year ago. India's services exports declined 9.6% to US$ 67.24 billion, while services imports dipped 19.0% to US$ 39.25 billion in April-July 2020.

