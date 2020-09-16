India's Services Exports Rise Marginally On Monthly Basis

-
Reserve Bank of India released monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.
The value of exports and imports of services during the month of July 2020 were $17031 million and $10047 respectively. Both marked a rise of 0.21% and 0.87% respectively compared to the previous month.
