JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

CreditAccess Grameen to consider terms of NCD issuance

ITC allots 3.06 lakh ordinary shares under ESOS
Business Standard

India's Services Exports Rise Marginally On Monthly Basis

Capital Market 

Reserve Bank of India released monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.

The value of exports and imports of services during the month of July 2020 were $17031 million and $10047 respectively. Both marked a rise of 0.21% and 0.87% respectively compared to the previous month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 11:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU