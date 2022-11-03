India Services PMI At 55.1 In October

-
ALSO READ
India Retail Inflation Slows To 7.04% In May
High frequency indicators are showing continued momentum in India's economic activity
Managing inflation is clearly a priority for both the Government and the Central Bank at this juncture: FICCI
India's Forex Reserves Rise Significantly After 4 Straight Weekly Fall
India Services PMI Indicates Fastest Rate OF Expansion In 11 Years
-
Buoyed by the ongoing recovery in new work, service providers again took on extra staff, with an improvement in business confidence also supporting hiring activity. The latest results also showed mild accelerations in inflation rates for input costs and output charges. October data showed an expansion in new work place with Indian service providers, continuing the trend seen since August 2021. There was a mild acceleration in growth of private sector activity in India, as a stronger increase in the service economy more than offset a slowdown among goods producers. At 55.5 in October, up from 55.1 in September, the S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index* pointed to a marked rate of expansion that outpaced its long-run average.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU