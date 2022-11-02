Consumer Price Index For Industrial Workers Up 6.49% In October

Among others, 6 centres recorded increase between 3 to 3.9 points, 10 centres between 2 to 2.9 points, 24 centres between 1 to 1.9 points and 30 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. On the contrary, Chindwara, Ahmedabad and Shilong recorded a maximum decrease of 0.6 points each. Among others, 8 centers recorded decrease between 0.1 to 0.9 points. Rest of six centers index remained stationary. Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.49 per cent compared to 5.85 per cent for the previous month and 4.40 per cent during the corresponding month a year before. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 7.76 per cent against 6.46 per cent of the previous month and 2.26 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU