Consumer Price Index For Industrial Workers Up 6.49% In October

The Labour Bureau stated that all-India CPI-IW for September, 2022 increased by 1.1 points and stood at 131.3 (one hundred thirty-one point three). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.84 per cent with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 0.24 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago. The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 0.68 percentage points to the total change. At item level Rice, Wheat Atta, Buffalo Milk, Dairy milk, Poultry/Chicken, Carrot, Cauliflower, Green Coriander leaves, Onion, Potato, Tomato, Vada, Idli, Dosa etc. are responsible for the rise in index. However, this increase was largely checked by Fish fresh, Palm Oil, Mustard oil, Sunflower oil, Soyabeen oil, Apple, Asafoetida, Orange, Gourd (Lauki) etc. putting downward pressure on the index. At centre level, Bhavnagar recorded a maximum increase of 4.5 points.

Among others, 6 centres recorded increase between 3 to 3.9 points, 10 centres between 2 to 2.9 points, 24 centres between 1 to 1.9 points and 30 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. On the contrary, Chindwara, Ahmedabad and Shilong recorded a maximum decrease of 0.6 points each. Among others, 8 centers recorded decrease between 0.1 to 0.9 points. Rest of six centers index remained stationary. Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.49 per cent compared to 5.85 per cent for the previous month and 4.40 per cent during the corresponding month a year before. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 7.76 per cent against 6.46 per cent of the previous month and 2.26 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

