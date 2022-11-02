India records 1,190 fresh COVID cases

With 1,190 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 4,46,55,828, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 16,243, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,30,452 with 1,375 more fatalities, including 1,369 deaths reconciled by Punjab and two reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry's website. A decrease of 1,375 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

