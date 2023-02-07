India strengthens bilateral relations with Qatar

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, Ministry Ports, Shipping & Waterways had discussions on various policies and programs initiating progress in the transportation facilities between two borders with Minister of Transport of State of Qatar Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti in New Delhi.

During this meeting Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sudhansh Pant, Secretary (PSW) and Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary (PSW) along with senior officers of the Ministry accompanied the Union Minister MoPSW.

