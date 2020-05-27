India VIX declines for sixth day

Turnover spurts in F&O segment ahead of monthly derivatives expiry on Thursday (28 May).

The Nifty May 2020 were at 9,311.10, a premium of 3.85 points compared with the spot closing at 9,314.95.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 17.27 lakh crore compared with Rs 9.39 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 285.90 points or 3.17% to 9,314.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.96% to 31.16. India VIX has now declined for six straight sessions. India VIX has slumped 23.9% in six days.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 28 May 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 29.08 lakh at the 9,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 44.69 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL May 2020 futures were at 1,450.95, compared with spot closing price of 1449.85. ICICI Bank May 2020 futures were at 318.80 compared with spot closing price of 318.90. Bharti Airtel May 2020 futures were at 560.45, compared with spot closing price of 562.05.

The F&O contracts for May will expire tomorrow, 28 May 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)