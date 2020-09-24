India VIX soars 12% to 23.57

Turnover spurted in F&O segment due to expiry.

The Nifty October 2020 were at 10,840, a premium of 34.45 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 10,805.55.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 43.02 lakh crore compared with Rs 25.61 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 326.30 points, or 2.93% at 10,805.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 12.32% at 23.5775.

The Nifty option chain for 29 October 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 17.13 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 30.48 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike price.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 29 October 2020.

