Nifty July futures trade at discount

India VIX declines further to 25.69 mark.

The Nifty July 2020 were at 10,568, a discount of 39.35 points as compared with the spot closing at 10,607.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 7.92 lakh crore compared with Rs 34.58 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gains 55.65 points or 0.53% to 10,607.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 3.06% to 25.695.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 30 July 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 22.92 lakh at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 30.72 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL July 2020 futures were at 1,787.50, compared with spot closing price of 1788. Bharti Airtel July 2020 futures were at 582 compared with spot closing price of 581.25. Bajaj Finance July 2020 futures were at 2929, compared with spot closing price of 2932.

The F&O contracts for July will expire on 30 July 2020.

