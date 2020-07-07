India VIX stable at 25

Nifty July at discount

The Nifty July 2020 were at 10,755.95, a discount of 43.70 points as compared with the spot closing at 10,799.65.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 14.59 lakh crore compared with Rs 10.30 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 36 points or 0.33% to 10,799.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.07% to 25.1775.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 30 July 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 24.47 lakh at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 32.46 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price.

Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Bajaj Finance July 2020 futures were at 3,339, compared with spot closing price of 3349.90. RIL July 2020 futures were at 1,828.05 compared with spot closing price of 1822.15. ICICI Bank July 2020 futures were at 374.6, compared with spot closing price of 374.6.

The F&O contracts for July will expire on 30 July 2020.

