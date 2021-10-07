Ramkrishna Forgings signs MoU with US based technology partner

For development of powertrain components for Indian EV market

Ramkrishna Forgings has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a US based technology partner for the development of Electric Vehicle Powertrain components for the Indian EV market.

This marks the foray in a big way for both the entities into the EV market in India.

The technology partner is a leading expert in magnetic engineering innovations. Their expertise lies in efficiency enhancement which bestow a superior hallmark over its peers in the various industries they operate in.

