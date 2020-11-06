Indiabulls Housing to consider fund raising

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance gained 3.56% to Rs 149.85 on BSE after the company informed that its board would consider raising funds on 11 November 2020.

Indiabulls Housing Finance informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 11 November 2020, to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2020; and fund raising by way of issue of secured and/or unsecured bonds, in one or more tranches.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 November 2020.

Indiabulls Housing Finance's primary business activities are to carry on business of investing and finance related activities (investing in various subsidiaries, financing of loans and credit activities) and fee income, which mainly consists of financial service related fee income from services, selling of insurance products as a licensed corporate agent, and other related ancillary services.

