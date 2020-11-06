Indiabulls Housing to consider fund raising

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Housing Q4 PAT slump 86% to Rs 137 cr
Indiabulls Housing raises over Rs 682 cr from QIP issue
Indiabulls Housing rises after Indiabulls Housing Finance-Employees Welfare Trust buys stake
Indiabulls Housing launches QIP
Indiabulls Housing further pares stake in OakNorth for Rs 441 cr
-
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance gained 3.56% to Rs 149.85 on BSE after the company informed that its board would consider raising funds on 11 November 2020.
Indiabulls Housing Finance informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 11 November 2020, to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2020; and fund raising by way of issue of secured and/or unsecured bonds, in one or more tranches.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 November 2020.
Indiabulls Housing Finance's primary business activities are to carry on business of investing and finance related activities (investing in various subsidiaries, financing of loans and credit activities) and fee income, which mainly consists of financial service related fee income from services, selling of insurance products as a licensed corporate agent, and other related ancillary services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU