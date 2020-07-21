JUST IN
Indiamart Intermesh allots 21,846 equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

Indiamart Intermesh has allotted 21,846 equity shares under Indiamart Employee Stock Option Scheme- 2015 on 20 July 2020.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 28,91,98,200/- (2,89,19,820 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each) to Rs. 28,94,16,660/- (2,89,41,666 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each).

