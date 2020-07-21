Elgi Equipments signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

-
To invest up to Rs 250 cr in Coimbatore for expansion purposeElgi Equipments announced that an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Government of Tamil Nadu was signed by the company on 20 July 2020. Under this MoU, the company plans to support the future expansion that the company needs to make to serve the growing global demand and meet long-term plans. The intended plan will involve an estimated investment of up to 250 crore and could also create significant job opportunities in Coimbatore. With this MOU, the company expects Government of Tamil Nadu to support us on various infrastructure needs such as land and power and related clearances.
