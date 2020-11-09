Indiamart Intermesh allots 7,248 equity shares under ESOP

Indiamart Intermesh has allotted 7,248 (Seven Thousand Two Hundred and Forty-Eight) Equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to exercise of Stock Options under Indiamart Employee Stock Option Scheme- 2015.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 29,11,42,680/- (2,91,14,268 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each) to 29,12,15,160/- (2,91,21,516 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)