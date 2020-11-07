Persistent Systems completes acquisition of Capiot Software Inc.

Persistent Systems announced that the necessary customary closing conditions with respect to acquisition of Capiot Software Inc., USA have been met by Persistent Systems Inc., USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Persistent Systems on 07 November 2020 (IST).

Consequently, Capiot Software Inc., USA has become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company of Persistent Systems Inc., USA with effect from 07 November 2020.

Consequent to the above, Capiot Software, Singapore and Capiot Software, Australia which are the subsidiary companies of Capiot Software Inc., USA have become step-down subsidiary companies of Persistent Systems Inc., USA as well.

