JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bharti Airtel board to mull fundraise via preferential issue

Indices slide on weak Asian stocks; Nifty drops below 17,000
Business Standard

Indiamart participates in Series B Investment Round of Vyapar

Capital Market 

Invests Rs 61.55 crore

Indiamart Intermesh has announced its participation in the Series B Investment Round of Simply Vyapar Apps (Vyapar), of Rs 217.6 crore. The round has been led by WestBridge Capital, along with the participation of existing investor India Quotient. Vyapar's valuation post this round shall stand at approximately Rs 883 crore.

As part of the transaction, IndiaMART has acquired shares for an aggregate investment of Rs 61.55 crore, via a mix of primary and secondary share purchases. Post this round, IndiaMART shall hold 27% in Vyapar on a fully diluted basis.

Vyapar offers a comprehensive GST billing, accounting and inventory management mobile and desktop software app for small businesses, which allows them to digitize their business operations. It has over 1 Lakh paying customers for its product.

IndiaMART had previously led Vyapar's Series A Investment Round in September 2019, by investing Rs 31.2 crore for a 26% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, January 25 2022. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU