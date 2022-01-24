Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility and its promoters acquire land in Vadodara

-
For development of EV ancillary projectWardwizard Innovations & Mobility jointly with its Promoters & Promoters' Group acquired 4 Million sqft of land with possession via MOU & Agreement for Sale in Vadodara for the development of electric vehicle (EV) ancillary project. The investment to shape Indian EV industry is in accordance with the MoU signed with the Government of Gujarat in December 2021.
The project aims to provide a unique solution to localize and strengthen the supply chain of raw materials for EV manufacturing. The development of the EV ancillary cluster will begin from the month of February 2022 in a phased manner. The ancillary will foster the growth of the EV industry with the manufacturing of essential components like, electric-motor, chassis, steel parts, lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit, lithium-ion battery assembly unit, chargers, controllers, R&D centre, production for electronic components, etc. Considering the size of the ancillary, it is expected to generate additional more 6000 jobs in the state.
The land will also be utilized for the production of high-speed electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers (passenger segment), and R&D of electric four-wheeler as well as other future projects. The location of ancillary cluster enjoys healthy transport connectivity as it is located on Vadodara-Ahmedabad highway. It will be 02hrs from Ahmedabad; 08hrs from Mumbai; 20 minutes from Vadodara airport.
