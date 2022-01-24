Welspun Corp update on proposed IPO of Saudi JV - EPIC

Welspun Corp provided an update to the proposed IPO of is Saudi joint venture, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC):

- Successful completion of the book-building process for the Participating Parties, Institutional Investors tranche, and the setting of the final offer price at SAR (80) per share with an oversubscription coverage of (71.8x) of the total offer shares.

- The Individual Investors tranche subscription process will commence on 24 January 2022 and ends on 25 January 2022.

A maximum (630,000) Offer Shares, representing 10% of the total Offer Shares, will be allocated to Individual Investors.

