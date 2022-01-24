iGTB launches cloud-native Virtual Accounts Management 2022

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena, ranked #1 in the world for Transaction Banking by IBS Intelligence two years in a row, today announced its fully cloud-native Virtual Accounts platform, available as a SaaS offering.

iGTB's Virtual Accounts Management 2022 goes well beyond the traditional use of virtual accounts for reconciliation. The solution now means a bank can offer sophisticated POBO and COBO services and manage inter-company positions, thereby allowing its corporate clients to create and operate fully-fledged in-house banks.

Combined with immediate payments, reconciliation can be real time and straight-through, freeing up significant working capital for corporates. This is offered via very powerful self-service and API-based integration with corporate ERPs.

The offering is available as SaaS in partnership with AWS and Azure, with ready cartridges for integration with a variety of core-banking systems implying very quick time-to-market and significant reduction in the overall TCO.

